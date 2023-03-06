Srinagar, Mar 6: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Monday chaired the Admission Advisory Committee to review the varsity’s preparedness for admissions to various PG programmes and other professional courses for the academic session 2023.

In her opening remarks, Prof Nilofer said the University’s admission process is recognised in academic and social circles as completely transparent and it is therefore important to maintain this benchmark through and through.

Asserting that the standard of the admission process has a direct bearing on the reputation and image of the institution, the Vice-Chancellor emphasised the need to make greater use of technological advancements to ease the admission process right from submission of online applications by the aspirants to declaration of the results.

After threadbare discussions on various issues, the Advisory Committee decided that the University’s Directorate of Admissions and Competitive Examinations (DACE) will invite online application forms for admission to all programmes offered through University of Kashmir in the 3rd week of March 2023, following which the Entrance Test shall be conducted in the last week of April, 2023.

For convenience of aspirants hailing from far-off areas of Jammu and Kashmir, the Vice-Chancellor instructed that besides the main campus, the entrance examination shall be conducted at all satellite campuses of the University including South Campus (Anantnag), North Campus (Baramulla) and Kupwara Campus for the session-2023.

“Our endeavor should be to take the admission process to the doorsteps of the aspirants,” she said.

Calling for close monitoring of the Entrance Test by observers on the entrance test days, Prof Nilofer instructed that efforts should be made to ensure that the entire admission process culminates within the set timelines so that the academic session starts in time and the degrees are eventually awarded to the students in time.

The meeting was attended by Dean Academic Affairs Prof F A Masoodi, Dean College Development Council Prof Khurshid A Butt, Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, Director Admissions Prof Farooq A Mir, Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman, In-Charge Director IT Dr Maroof Qadri, besides other members of the Admission Advisory Committee.