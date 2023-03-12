Srinagar, Mar 12: The University of Kashmir is set to hold a two-day international conference on ‘Recent Advances in Business, Management and Data Analytics’ on March 15-16, 2023.

Organised by the Department of Management Studies, the mega event brings together academics, researchers, entrepreneurs, business leaders, policy-planners, scientists, students, civil society members and change-makers on a single platform to share their experiences, ideas, perspectives and new knowledge on a range of issues concerning the main theme.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan will inaugurate the conference as chief guest and Prof Javaid Akhter from the Department of Business Administration, Aligarh Muslim University, will deliver the keynote address. Dr Poonam Sinha, Director, National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, will be the guest of honour.

“The event provides an opportunity to identify and deliberate upon emerging socio-economic issues and business game-changers’ headway towards inclusive growth, self-reliance, sustainable development and equitable society,” said Prof Iqbal Hakim, Head, Department of Management Studies KU and Patron of the Conference.

“Post-pandemic business is undergoing unprecedented changes not only due to stress caused by the global health emergency but more due to the fast-paced innovations and advancements in breakthrough technologies, data processing technologies, ICT, socio-economic and environmental concerns never witnessed before,” he said, adding that in this changing business scenario, the traditional wisdom needs to be blended with the emerging knowledge to cater to the novel challenges to create a better, safer and healthier world.

There is also a dire need to radically change the philosophy and pedagogy used by business schools to stay relevant and keep guiding the business leaders and managers, Prof Hakeem said.

According to the organisers, the event being held in online-offline mode simultaneously will witness the presence of some prominent personalities in management studies and participation of scholarly community and faculty from renowned universities and institutions at the national and international level.

The inaugural session will be followed by technical sessions during which nearly 200 research papers will be presented by over 300 research scholars and academics from across the country and abroad.

Notably, the event is being held at a time when several new initiatives have been taken at the national level, including Startup India, Digital India and others to build a new business order, the organisers said.