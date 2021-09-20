KU teacher gets Sahitya Akademi Prize for translation of Rabindranath Tagore’s poems into Kashmiri

Srinagar: Sahitya Akademi New Delhi has awarded Dr Shafqat Altaf, noted writer and faculty member at the Department of Kashmiri, University of Kashmir, with its annual award in the translation category.

The Sahitya Akademi or National Academy of Letters announced its annual awards on September 18 for the year 2020.

Dr Altaf won the award for translation of Rabindranath Tagore’s 101 poems from English into Kashmiri.

“Rabindranath Tagore has inspired generations of people through the poems which I have translated into Kashmiri. Tagore was much ahead of his time and his poems were loved not only in India but across the world,” Dr Altaf said.

Dr Altaf has been instrumental in rendering the poems without compromising their sensitivity and originality in the target language.

A noted teacher of Kashmiri language and literature, Dr Altaf possesses a productive zeal to write and express through his writing (in more than one language).