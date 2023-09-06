Srinagar:The Department of Urdu at the University of Kashmir South Campus was aglow with warmth and gratitude as they celebrated Teacher’s Day with a touching event. In a heartfelt display of appreciation, students from both the 1st and 3rd semesters came together to express their deep gratitude towards their dedicated teachers.

This celebration bore testimony to the enduring bond shared between students and their mentors. The event also featured a special guest, Aftaab Alam, a senior student with special abilities, who was warmly embraced by the junior batch, symbolizing the inclusive spirit of the occasion.

As part of this heartwarming celebration, students seized the opportunity to present heartfelt gifts to their esteemed educators, a sincere gesture that underscored the profound impact these teachers have had on their lives. The honored Lecturers on this special day included Dr. Muzafar Mazoor, Dr. M. Ashraf Runyal, Dr. Ifan ul Hasan Mehdi, Dr. Muktar Ahmad Dar, Dr. Ruqaya Nabi, and Dr. Nusrat Amin. Each of them was welcomed with exquisite decorations and genuine tokens of appreciation from their students. They also delivered enlightening speeches on the role of a teacher and their importance in day-to-day life.

Dr. Javid Iqbal Bhat, the dedicated Coordinator of the Urdu Department, graced the event with his presence, underscoring the significance of this day. His participation added an air of reverence to the celebration, emphasizing the strong bond that exists between the students and their mentors.

