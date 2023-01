Srinagar: The University of Kashmir on Tuesday postponed the examinations of MBBS, LLB and BA LLB which were scheduled to be held on February 1, 2023 (Wednesday).

Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman said students from snow-bound areas of Kashmir requested for postponement citing inaccessibility due to heavy snowfall.

“Fresh dates for the deferred examinations will be notified separately later,” he said.