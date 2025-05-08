KU postpones all exams till May 10

Srinagar, May 7: The University of Kashmir on Tuesday said that it has postponed all examinations scheduled to be held up to and including May 10, 2025, and stands postponed.

According to a notification issued by the Assistant Controller of Examinations Masood Javid, “It is hereby notified that all examinations of the University of Kashmir scheduled to be held up to and including 10.05.2025 stand postponed.”

“Fresh dates for the postponed papers shall be notified separately,“ reads the order.

Earlier today, Kashmir University issued a statement stating that “All the examinations scheduled for today, i.e., 07.05.2025, stand postponed,”.