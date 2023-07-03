Srinagar, July 7: The Allama Iqbal Library, University of Kashmir, on Monday held its maiden Library Meet to provide a common platform to the former and present library professionals to exchange ideas and expertise on giving a further fillip to the library culture in the Varsity.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, chaired the inaugural session of the event as chief guest, while Dean Research Prof Irshad A Nawchoo and Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir were the guests of honour.

Addressing a large gathering of academics and students on the occasion, Prof Nilofer said the Allama Iqbal Library is one of the best libraries in North India and the University is committed to further upgrade it to make it the best library in the country.

Saying that institutions are not developed overnight, the VC acknowledged the contributions of former librarians and staff in developing AIL into a rich repository of knowledge and information which continues to benefit the University’s faculty, students and research scholars alike.

Congratulating the AIL for organising the maiden Library Meet, Prof Nilofer said such activities must continue to be held regularly to enable former library professionals to share their expertise with the staff and students to enrich the library culture.

“Such activities can go a long way in helping the University to bring in more reforms and introduce new technological advancements in key domains of library services,” the VC said.

The VC also felicitated former Librarians Mr Reyaz Rufai and Dr A M Baba, besides Prof S M Shafi, former Head, Department of Library and Information Sciences KU, on the occasion for their contributions to the development of AIL.

In his remarks, Prof Irshad A Nawchoo said such meets will create linkages for further upliftment of the Library which is the backbone of the University’s academic and research progression.

Dr Nisar A Mir, in his special remarks, highlighted the role of the Library in creating a strong imprint about the University at the national level.

In his welcome address, Prof Sumeer Gul, Librarian AIL, spelt out the objectives of the Library Meet and highlighted the achievements of the AIL.

Dr S M Imran and Dr M Ishaq Lone, Senior Assistant Librarians, delivered the vote of thanks and conducted proceedings of the inaugural session, respectively.

On the occasion, Station House Officer, Lal Bazar Police Station, Khalid Aslam, a KU alumni, also shared his experiences of the AIL.