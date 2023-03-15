Srinagar, May 15: The University of Kashmir on Wednesday issued a detailed notification for Kashmir University Entrance Test (KUET) for admission to various PG, professional and other programmes for the academic session 2023.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan had earlier this month reviewed the varsity’s preparedness for the KUET and instructed timely issuance of the admission notification for timely start of the new academic session.

The issuance of the admission notification comes in line with the admission calendar adopted at the Admission Advisory Committee chaired by the Vice-Chancellor.

“On-line Applications are invited from the eligible candidates (who have done Bachelors in different subjects) for appearing in Kashmir University Entrance Test (KUET) for admission to Professional and Non-Professional Programmes for the academic session 2023,” reads the admission notification issued by KU’s Directorate of Admissions and Competitive Examinations.

However, the candidates who have passed their qualifying examination under Choice-Based Credit System scheme are eligible/can apply for admission to the PG Programme(s) only in such subjects where he/she has earned/obtained at least 24 credits in Core or Generic Elective Courses at Under-Graduate Level.

“For the courses/programmes where there is open eligibility like LL.B, MA Mass Communication & Journalism, MA Library & Information Science, MA Linguistics, MA Anthropology, MA Social Work etc., the candidates having passed their qualifying examination in any discipline are eligible/can apply for admission to said programmes,” the notification reads.

The submission of online application forms starts on 20 March 2023 and the last date for submission of online application forms and deposition of online application/entrance fee is April 7, 2023.

The detailed admission notification which includes guide to submission of online application forms, eligibility, subject combinations and all other additional information is available on the University website www.kashmiruniversity.net.

“Eligible candidates must carefully go through the Admission Notification and all the detailed instructions therein so that the submission of applications becomes completely easy for them,” said Director Admissions, Prof Farooq A Mir.

“The detailed datesheet for conduct of the KUET will be issued and notified separately,” he said.