KU-Intel exchange MoU, launch AI for agri

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 27: The University of Kashmir (KU) on Tuesday launched two new courses ‘AI for Agriculture’ and ‘AI for Future Workforce’ in collaboration with Intel India, marking a major step towards integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) in diverse fields of study and practice. The initiative is being coordinated by the varsity’s Department of Electronics & Instrumentation Technology. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also exchanged between KU and Intel India on the occasion.

The newly introduced programmes are designed to train students and researchers in applying AI-based solutions to local and global challenges, particularly in areas like sustainable farming, food security, and workforce preparedness for emerging industries. The courses are part of Intel’s Digital Readiness Program and will be supported by the establishment of an AI Skill Lab at the campus, enabling hands-on training, innovation, and interdisciplinary research in the field.

Speaking at the launch of courses, Vice-Chancellor KU, Prof. Nilofer Khan said that the introduction of AI-driven courses with Intel India reflects the University’s vision of preparing students for future-ready skills while simultaneously addressing local and global challenges. Registrar, KU, Prof. Naseer Iqbal, highlighted that the courses demonstrate the varsity’s commitment to skilling students with cutting-edge digital competencies to ensure they stay competitive in an evolving job market.

Shatarupa Dasgupta, National Program Manager, Intel Digital Readiness Program, said that the collaboration emphasizes the ethical use of AI and its role in building socially impactful solutions for the future. Prof. Aijaz Ahmad Wani, Head, Department of Botany, elaborated on the importance of AI in agriculture, noting that it can play a critical role in ensuring food security, combating hunger, and modernizing farming practices.