KU hosts symposium on early cancer diagnosis

SRINAGAR, JULY 11: To address the alarming rise in cancer cases and highlight the importance of its timely diagnosis, the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research and Innovation (CIRI), University of Kashmir (KU), in collaboration with the Kashmir Oncology Forum (KOF), organised a one-day national symposium on “Bridging Knowledge and Practice: The Power of Early Cancer Diagnosis” at the main campus.

The event was sponsored by DBT-Builder, ANRF, and BDR Pharmaceutical.

The symposium brought together experts from SKIMS, Government Medical College Srinagar, Kashmir Oncology Forum, and other public and private healthcare institutions to deliberate on the importance of early cancer diagnosis and interdisciplinary approaches in clinical research and public health.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Vice-Chancellor, KU, Prof. Nilofer Khan said, “Early diagnosis can improve survival rates and quality of life for cancer patients. Universities must promote interdisciplinary research and clinical collaborations to make such outcomes possible.” She also lauded the efforts of CIRI KU and KOF in bringing academic and medical communities together for impactful dialogue.

Prof Khan emphasized on maintaining a healthy life style including balanced diet, regular exercise to have a better and a healthy life. Dean Research KU, Prof. Mohammad Sultan Bhat, emphasised the importance of integrating scientific research with clinical expertise and called for more such forums to bridge the gap between theory and practice. He emphasised on the need to have a dedicated cancer hospital and research center in the valley for understanding the disease and patient care.

President, KOF, Dr. Shad Salim Akhter, underscored the critical need for community-level awareness and timely screening, stating that early detection remains one of the most effective strategies in the fight against cancer.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Dr. Altaf Bhat, coordinator CIRI KU and organising secretary of the symposium, said the event was part of CIRI’s mission to promote evidence-based interdisciplinary engagement on pressing healthcare challenges.

The event was attended by faculty, research scholars, and students from various departments of the University. The vote of thanks was delivered by Vice-President, KOF, Dr. Javid Rasool Bhat.