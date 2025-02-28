Srinagar, Feb 28: The Kashmir University and Cluster University Srinagar examinations will be conducted as per schedule today.

News agency JKNS quoted Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman as saying that the examinations scheduled for today will be conducted as per schedule.

Students who miss the exam due to heavy snowfall in higher reaches can submit an application, after which they will be allowed to appear on another date.

Cluster University Srinagar has also decided to conduct all exams scheduled for today as per plan. Controller of Examinations at Cluster University Srinagar, Mir Khursheed said that today’s exams will be held as scheduled. Kashmir Valley has received fresh snowfall in the last 24 hours.