KU commemorates International Nurses Day

SRINAGAR: The University of Kashmir’s South Campus at Anantnag commemorated the International Nurses Day on Wednesday with great fervour and enthusiasm aligning with the theme set forth by the World Health Organisation “Our Nurses. Our Future”.

The day-long event was organised by the Institute of Nursing at the varsity’s South Campus in which around 200 students, faculty and staff participated.

On the occasion, Director, South Campus, Prof Raies Ahmad Qadri, emphasised the indispensable role of nurses in meeting the needs of both doctors and patients in the hospitals.

Prof Qadri advocated for increased investments in the nursing field to strengthen the healthcare system of the nation and termed nurses are the ‘backbone’ of the healthcare system while invoking the pioneering spirit of Florence Nightingale. “Observing International Nurses day serves as a reminder of the invaluable contributions of nurses to the healthcare system and commitment towards nurturing and supporting future generations of nurses,” Prof Raies said.

Senior faculty at the Department of Mathematics, Dr M Iqbal Bhat, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the commendable tasks carried out by nurses in the healthcare system. Coordinator, Research and faculty at the Department of English, Dr Javaid Iqbal, underscored the essential presence of nurses in hospitals for optimal patient care and outcomes. Earlier, Prof Qadri administered the Nurses’ Oath to the students, symbolising their commitment to the noble profession of nursing.

The students of the Institute of Nursing showcased their talents through various cultural activities, including skits, dances and songs, reflecting the spirit of the occasion.

Later, the students in recognition of their outstanding performances received mementos during a glittering felicitation ceremony encouraging them to continue their dedication to the nursing profession.

Snober Shafi and Danish Nabi, students at the Institute of Nursing conducted the proceedings of the programme, while as, Ishfaq Nazir, faculty at the Institute of Nursing delivered a formal vote of thanks