KU bids farewell to Dr. Nisar Mir, others

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 29: The University of Kashmir (KU) on Friday gave a warm farewell to Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir, presently Director, Convocation Complex, who has been appointed as the new Registrar of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK).

An experienced academic administrator with a Ph.D. in Sociology, Dr. Mir has held several key positions across institutions during his distinguished career. Beginning as Project Officer at SRC, KU, he went on to serve as Deputy Registrar at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (2005–2009), and later as Deputy Registrar (2009–2010) and Joint Registrar (2010–2014) at KU. From 2015–2017, he served as Joint Secretary at the University Grants Commission, New Delhi, before taking over as Registrar NIT Srinagar in 2018. He subsequently served as Registrar, University of Kashmir (2019–2024), and is currently heading the Convocation Complex, KU.

Congratulating Dr. Mir on his new assignment, Vice-Chancellor KU, Prof. Nilofer Khan said, “Dr. Nisar has always brought sincerity, professionalism, and vision to every responsibility he has shouldered. His contributions to the University, particularly in strengthening governance and academic administration, will be remembered with deep appreciation. I wish him greater success in his new role at the Central University of Kashmir.”

Meanwhile, the University also bid farewell to four Assistant Registrars—Zubeda Akhter, Qudisia Tabasum, Peer Mushtaq Ahmed, and Afshana Anjum—on their superannuation.