KTMF urges admin to open markets, ease Covid restrictions ahead of Eid

KTMF President Mohammad Sadiq Baqal Friday urged the Srinagar administration to open markets and east restrictions ahead of Eid-ul-Azha on July 21.

Baqal said while the restrictions regarding COVID-19 have been lifted from all the districts of the J&K except Srinagar, it was time to ease the restriction for the whole week so that the traders could benefit from the Eid shoppers.

“This is the time for Eid shopping and the traders are always in hope that they will have a good sale at the time of festival shoppings,” he said.

Baqal said Covid-19 positive cases are being reported in small numbers as compared to the peak period and that people are following SOPs.

Traders, he said, area are also following the Covid appropriate behavior in letter and spirit “as people are aware of the consequences of the deadly virus”.

He appealed the district administration to think of their livelihood.