KTM RC 160 to Debut with 160 Duke in India This August: Report

KTM India is gearing up to launch two new motorcycles in August 2025 — the much-anticipated 160 Duke and the fully-faired RC 160, according to a report by Ackodrive. Originally slated for a 2026 debut, the RC 160’s launch has reportedly been brought forward, allowing the Austrian brand to introduce its new supersport earlier than planned.

Currently, KTM’s Indian lineup in the RC series includes only the RC 200 and RC 390, leaving the lower segment dominated by the Yamaha R15 V4. The upcoming RC 160 will directly rival Yamaha’s bestseller, adopting similar aggressive styling to its bigger RC siblings while carrying the signature full-fairing sportbike look.

Previously, KTM’s entry-level RC model was the RC 125, which was discontinued due to sluggish sales — partly attributed to its pricing. The RC 160 is expected to become the most affordable model in the RC range, with the brand hoping to capture a broader audience this time around.

Though official specifications are yet to be revealed, the RC 160 is expected to feature a 160cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing around 20 hp, likely shared with the upcoming 160 Duke. Many components could also be borrowed from the RC 200 to retain KTM’s distinct performance DNA. More details will be disclosed at the launch.