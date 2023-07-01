Mumbai: Kross Bikes is proud to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious Brand of the Year Award 2023 by Marksmen Daily. This esteemed recognition highlights Kross Bikes’ commitment to excellence, innovation, and its consistent efforts to provide top-quality bicycles to consumers in India.

The Brand of the Year Award is a testament to Kross Bikes’ relentless pursuit of manufacturing bicycles that cater to a diverse range of cycling enthusiasts. With a strong focus on research, design, and engineering, Kross Bikes has emerged as a trusted name in the Indian cycling community. The brand’s dedication to creating cutting-edge bicycles that offer superior performance, durability, and comfort has resonated with customers across India.

Speaking about this prestigious accolade, Mr. Gaurav Munjal, Managing Director of Kross Bikes, expressed his gratitude and pride, saying, “We are thrilled to receive the Brand of the Year Award from Marksmen Daily. This recognition reinforces our commitment to providing our customers with the finest bicycles that deliver unparalleled performance, style, and sustainability. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who strive to push the boundaries of innovation and design.”

He further added, “Kross Bikes’ success would not have been possible without the trust and support of our customers in India. This award motivates us to continue pushing the envelope and setting new industry standards. We aim to remain at the forefront of the cycling industry by consistently delivering exceptional products and experiences.”

Kross Bikes continues to expand its Indian presence, captivating cycling enthusiasts with its extensive range of bicycles, including mountain bikes, road bikes, hybrid bikes and more. The brand’s commitment to quality, performance, and sustainability has positioned it as a frontrunner in the market.

As Kross Bikes celebrates this remarkable achievement, it remains steadfast in its mission to revolutionize the cycling experience for riders of all levels, empowering them to explore new horizons and embrace the joy of cycling.

For more information about Kross Bikes and its diverse range of products, please visit www.krossbikes.in.

About Kross Bikes:

Kross Bikes is a recognized name in the Indian cycling industry, known for its innovative designs, cutting-edge technology, and superior performance, Kross Bikes offers an extensive range of bicycles, including mountain bikes, road bikes, hybrid bikes and more. With a strong commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction, Kross Bikes continues to redefine the cycling experience.