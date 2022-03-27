Kamaal R Khan a self-proclaimed film trade analyst and a failed actor, popularly known by his initials KRK, has given some advice to Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan on his upcoming movie Pathaan. Given the divisive environment in the country these days, KRK has suggested to Shahrukh to change the movie’s names from Pathaan to ‘Bhakton Ke Bhakt Mahabhakt’.

KRK took to his Twitter handle and advise superstar Shah Rukh Khan to change the name of his forthcoming film ‘Pathaan’ to ‘Bhakton Ke Bhakt Mahabhakt.’

Now, this won’t be the first time that KRK has given his free advice to a Bollywood celebrity. He often put out controversial tweets and videos on his Twitter account and get netizens’ reactions on the same. Now, in a recent tweet, the self-proclaimed film critic has advised none other than megastar SRK.

KRK wrote on his Twitter handle, “I think #SRK should change the name of his film #Pathan to #BhaktonKaBhaktMahabhakt. If #SRK will release a film with the name Pathan, then bhakts will make it disaster before the release only.”

I think #SRK should change the name of his film #Pathan to #BhaktonKaBhaktMahabhakt. If #SRK will release film with the name Pathan, then bhakts will make it disaster before the release only. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 22, 2022

Reacting to KRK’s tweet, a user retorted, “Chahe global brand ki ho ya Desi brand ki ho ab Khan market band inko bolo apna bori bistra samete or Pakistan nikal jaye.”

Chahe global brand ki ho ya Desi brand ki ho ab Khan market band inko bolo apna bori bistra samete or Pakistan nikal jaye 😂😂😂😂 — Sunny Baghel (@SunyBaghel) March 22, 2022

Another user reacted: Krk Saab all Khan’s are already disaster now agar voh apke suggestion wale naam par bhi film bnayega tabh bhi super flop hogi all Khan’s time is up in future no Muslim actor will become like these Khan’s only akki and Hindu actors will rock.”

Another user reacted, “Its not bhakt.. Its Desh vakti is type ke desh bhakti India First-time dekh raha hai.. Yeah desh bhakti agar Pehle rehta to, Afghanistan, Pakistan koi Chen nehi pata humse.”