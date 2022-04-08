Saima Shafi, a civil engineer in the Public Works Department of Jammu and Kashmir better known as ‘Kral Koor’ (potter girl) in Kashmir and on her social media platforms has embarked on Umrah, an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year, in contrast to the Ḥajj.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Saima wrote, “Leaving for Umrah today Inshallah, if anytime I have hurt anyone by any chance, I seek forgiveness. Please keep in prayers. Allah Hafiz.”

The post was liked by thousands of her followers who wished her best and asked her to remember them in her prayers.

The 32-year-old’s creative pottery work made her a household name last year when her work was profiled by several newspapers and media outlets. Saima identifies herself as a clay artist and ceramist who has a keen knack for bringing pottery to life with her intrinsic artwork.