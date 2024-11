Srinagar, Nov 30: The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has issued strict instructions to its Electric and Sub-Transmission Divisions and O&M Circles to stay on high alert in view of forecasts of snow, rain, and inclement weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an advisory, the KPDCL directed its field teams to prioritize repair and restoration work on feeders while adhering to safety protocols, including wearing necessary safety gear.