Metered areas to face 4 ½ hours, non-metered areas to face 8 hours curtailment from tomorrow

Srinagar, Nov 14 : The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) on Monday issued a fresh power curtailment schedule for Srinagar in winter period with effect from November 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

KPDCL in a fresh curtailment schedule stated that the metered areas will face 4 ½ hours curtailment every day.

KPDCL issues power curtailment schedule for Srinagar 4

As per the new schedule, the metered areas will face curtailment of electricity for one and a half hours in morning, afternoon and evening each.

However, the non-metered areas will face curtailment for the period eight hours in a day.

KPDCL issues power curtailment schedule for Srinagar 5

The non-metered areas in Srinagar will face two hour curtailment in morning while there will be three hour curtailment each in day and evening—(KNO)