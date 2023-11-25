Srinagar, Nov 25: In a drive against ‘illegal’ power connections and delinquent payments, the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has disconnected 1117 defaulters, raking in an impressive revenue of Rs 29.89 crore over a span of just four days, officials said today.

The crackdown, part of KPDCL’s ongoing efforts to curb energy theft and address financial irregularities, witnessed an intensified inspection process, including increased night patrolling to detect and rectify power-related violations. KPDCL spokespersons highlighted that the initiative aimed to tighten the noose on consumers engaged in widespread hooking, violation of agreed load, and bypassing of meters.

In an official statement, the KPDCL emphasized its commitment to providing relief to genuine consumers, ensuring that they are not burdened by the actions of erring individuals. The power distribution company further underscored the need to crack down on practices such as energy pilferage, which not only lead to outages but also result in damage to transformers, causing inconvenience to legitimate consumers.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the four-day operation, KPDCL collected a substantial revenue of Rs 9.18 crore in pending arrear dues on Friday alone, reflecting the severity of the issue and the determination to address outstanding payments promptly.

The inspection covered various circles in the Kashmir Division, with 98 inspections in Circle I Srinagar, 233 in Circle II Srinagar, 367 in Circle Ganderbal, 140 in Circle Pulwama, 142 in Circle Bijbehara, and 154 in Circle Sopore. As part of these efforts, 228 KW load was added across the six circles.

The crackdown also included penalties amounting to Rs 7.81 lakh imposed on those found to be unauthorizedly using power, in accordance with Section 126 of the Electricity Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, KPDCL disconnected 1117 domestic, commercial, and industrial connections due to non-payment of energy dues pending for more than three months. This included 886 domestic, 212 commercial, and 17 industrial consumers. The corporation expressed concern over the increasing number of damaged Domestic Transformers (DTs) at its workshops, putting strain on meeting government-fixed timelines for repairs and replacements.

The KPDCL urged consumers to settle their pending bills promptly to avoid power disconnections, emphasizing that it remains committed to providing uninterrupted and reliable power supply to those who fulfill their financial obligations.