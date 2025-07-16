KPDCL announces power shutdown

SRINAGAR, JULY 16: According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out the work of construction of 33 KV Nowbugh Khanda line from GSS Nowbugh via Kuzwara Gowherpora, shutdown of 33KV Nowbugh-Nagam line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Char-I, Char-II, Hafroo and Nagam shall remain off while power supply to Kakawring, Yousmarg, Charisharief, Rakhayee, Tilsera, Badipora, Nagam, Hayatpora, Hafroo, Bizgo, Loolipora and adjoining areas will be affected from 06:00 AM to 014:00 PM on 19 July, 2025.

In this connection, shutdown of 33KV Nowbugh-Chadoora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Chadoora, Panzan, Ranger, Wathoora shall remain off while power supply to Sogam, Repora, Dawlatpora, Panzan, Lalgam, Chadoora, Chadoora Hospital, Wathoora, Bugam and adjoining areas will be affected from 06:00 AM to 014:00 PM on 19 July, 2025.

Also, in order to carry out the completion of pending works related to commissioning of additional 6.3 MVA Power Transformer installed at Zirpora, shutdown of 33KV Zirpora Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Zirpora, Cheniwudar shall remain off while power supply to Srigufwara, Bewoora, Kanelwan, Darigund, Thajiwara, Dupatyar and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM on 19 July, 2025.

Besides to facilitate preventive maintenance of the Khiram Tap line and Receiving Station Khiram, shutdown of 33KV Khiram Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Khiram shall remain off while power supply to Mehand, Khiram, Sirhama and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM on 19 July, 2025.

Further to carry out Maintenance work of 33 KV O/H Centaur Back up line near Botanical Garden and pruning of hugely outgrown tree branches outside Cheshmashahi Grid, shutdown of 33KV TRC line shall be observed due to which no Receiving Station shall remain off and power supply to none of the areas shall remain affected.

Also in this connection, shutdown of 33KV Centaur-Buchwara line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Centaur & Buchwara shall remain off while power supply to Mammer Zabarwan Park, Centaur Hotel, SKICC, Nehru Park, Dalgate, Dal and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 10:00 AM on 19 July, 2025.

Similarly, the shutdown of 33KV Brein-Nishat line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Brein-Nishat, PHE Dal Bandh shall remain off while power supply to Brein, Tulip Garden, Brein Phallo, Taj Vivanta, BSNL Exchange, Nishat, Foreshore road, Pathan Bagh and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 10:00 AM on 19 July, 2025.

Further, the shutdown of 33KV Centaur-BB Cant. Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at BB Cant. shall remain off while power supply to BB Cant.will be affected from 07:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 19 July, 2025.

Meanwhile, in order to carry out Branch cutting and preventive maintenance of 33 KV Pampore-Badamibagh line, shutdown of 33KV Pampore Badamibagh line (Sonwar Tap line) shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Sonwar shall remain off while power supply to Batwara, Shivpora, Indranagar, Badamibagh (Partial) and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon 21 July, 2025.

Also to carry out works under RDSS Scheme and other maintenance works, the shutdown of 33KV Amargarh Watergam line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Watergam, Hachipora, Hadipora shall remain off while power supply to Watergam, Dangiwach, Hachipora, Hadipora and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 19 July, 2025.