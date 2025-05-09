KPDCL announces power shutdown

SRINAGAR, MAY 09: According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out several works, shutdown of several 33KV lines shall be carried out which will subsequently affect power supply to various areas across Kashmir.

In order to carry out Pole erection and stringing of ACSR, the shutdown of 33KV Railway/ Kund Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Chowgam and Kund shall remain off while power supply to Kund, Waltengoo, Razloo, Chowgam, Lammer, Sopat and adjoining areas will be affected from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM on 12 May, 2025.

Similarly to carry out the works of stabilization/ branch cutting and necessary maintenance of the 33 KV Watrehail line, the shutdown of 33KV Watrihail Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Waterhail, Waterwani, Charangam and Filtration plant shall remain off while power supply to Waterhail, Sholipora, Lobertal, Dadina, Prisabad, Waterhail PHE Substation, Charangam, Banet Punchgound, Uttligam and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 11 & 13 May, 2025. Further to carry out the erection of ST Pole and shifting of 33 KV Budgam Kremshore line permanently through UG Cable at village Razwan, the shutdown of 33KV Budgam-Kremshore line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Kremshore, Khansahib, Raithan, Brenwar shall remain off while power supply to Old Kremshore, Arigam, Nunner, Shamsabad, Dreygam, Arampora, Shinipora, Yaikha, essential, Khansahib, Raithan, Bugroo, Brenwar and adjoining areas area will be affected from 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM on 12 May, 2025.

Also in this connection, the shutdown of 33KV Budgam Ichgamline shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Ichgam, Choom, Kanir, Hanjura shall remain off while power supply to Ichgam, Ichkoot, Choon, Bubagh, Razvain, Kanir, Hushur, Wagam, Zuhama, Hanjoora, Dadaompora and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM on 12 May, 2025. Likewise, the shutdown of 33KV Nowbugh Chadoora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Chadoora, Panzan, Ranger shall remain off while power supply to Sogam, Repora, Dawlatpora, Panzan, Lalgam, Chadoora Town, Chadoora, Hospital, Wathoora, Budgam areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 11 May, 2025.

Also in this connection, the shutdown of 33KV Nowbugh Chararisharief line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Char-I, Char-II, Hafroo and Nagam shall remain off while power supply to Kakawring, Yousmarg, Char Town, Rakhe, ITI, Shrine, Tilsera, Alamdar Colony, Town, Bandipora, Nagam, Hayatpora, Hafroo, Bizgo and Lulipora areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 11 May, 2025. Moreover to carry out the installation of 33 KV isolators from GIS Tengpora, the shutdown of 33KV GIS Tengpora KP Bagh line, GIS Tengpora Exhibition Line and GIS Tengpora Narakara line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at KP Bagh, Jawahar Nagar, Rajbagh, Narkara and Gangbugh shall remain off while power supply to KP Bagh, Jawahar Nagar, Rajbagh, Danderkha, Rajbagh, Narkara, Gangbugh and adjoining areas will be affected from 11:00 AM to 02:00 PM on 12 May, 2025.

However, Receiving Station Exhibition and Batamaloo will be charged through 33 KV Silk Factory line Additionally to facilitate branch cutting / pruning of trees lying in their close vicinity, the shutdown of 33KV Cheshmashahi Brein Nishat line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Brein, Nishat shall remain off while power supply to Dalband Tap Line, Brein, Tulip Garden, Pahloo, Taj Vivanta, BSNL X-Change, Nishat, Foreshore, Pathan Bagh, Filtration Plant areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 19 May, 2025. Also in this connection, the shutdown of 33KV GIS Theed Shalimar line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Shalimar and Harwan shall remain off while power supply to SKUAST, Telibal, Ahrbal, Deewan Colony, Chandpora areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 20 May, 2025. Furthermore to carry out Branch cutting and necessary stabilization works, the shutdown of 33KV Delina Wagoora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Sangrama, Wagoora, Kreeri, Ichloo, Kalantra shall remain off while power supply to Sangrama, Wagoora, Kreeri, Ichloo, Kalantra and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM on 13, 15, 17 and 20 May, 2025.