KP Volunteers Turns Selfless Service into a Movement: LG Sinha

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the Foundation Day celebrations of KP Volunteers, a humanitarian organisation, and felicitated its volunteers for their dedicated and selfless service to society.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor lauded KP Volunteers for its six-and-a-half years of sustained humanitarian work, saying the organisation has demonstrated the values of compassion, responsibility and humanity by consistently extending assistance to people in need.

Sinha said that genuine service is driven by compassion and performed without expectations of reward, describing the journey of KP Volunteers as a remarkable example of how an individual act of kindness can develop into a broader humanitarian movement.

“KP Volunteers is living proof that when service is selfless, it continues to grow like light spreading from one lamp to another,” Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor recalled that KP Volunteers began its journey in April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, when a single bag of rice donated by the Jammu Ashram of Swami Nand Bab Sahib became the foundation of a wider humanitarian initiative.

Since then, he said, the organisation has emerged as a trusted platform for providing humanitarian assistance across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting the organisation’s key initiatives, Sinha said that under its Family Adoption Programme, as many as 164 families are receiving monthly assistance in the form of ration, medicines and educational support.

Under the Emergency Assistance Programme, several families have also been provided support during critical circumstances, including assistance for surgeries and debt relief.

He further noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, KP Volunteers facilitated nearly 10,000 online medical consultations and arranged more than 6,500 emergency blood donations. Financial assistance was also extended for the marriages of daughters belonging to economically weaker families.

“These are not merely achievements but important milestones in a journey of compassion and service,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Sinha appreciated the organisation for adopting Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanisms, observing that such measures enhance transparency and accountability while ensuring that assistance reaches beneficiaries directly.

Describing the organisation’s 411 active volunteers across the world as priceless assets of the Kashmiri Pandit community, the Lieutenant Governor called for further expansion of the volunteer network to address emerging challenges in poverty alleviation, healthcare and education.

He outlined four major priorities for the organisation’s future — expanding educational assistance, strengthening healthcare support, creating a global volunteer network and empowering women through skill development, entrepreneurship and leadership opportunities.

“Education is the most powerful instrument for the welfare of all. Empowering children with knowledge and education will prove to be the finest gift we can offer them,” Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor stressed the need to harness the potential of the Kashmiri Pandit community settled across the world as well as the wider Indian diaspora to strengthen humanitarian initiatives and ensure that financial constraints do not become a barrier to welfare and service.

He also highlighted the significant contribution of the Kashmiri Pandit community to nation-building, education, philosophy and culture, noting that scholars, saints and leaders from the community have made lasting contributions to the intellectual, cultural and administrative development of the country.

“KP Volunteers should draw inspiration from these great personalities and dedicate themselves to the field of service. Your objective should be to work together to build a future as glorious as your past,” he said.

Calling upon the community to carry forward the spirit of humanitarian service, Sinha said that the flame of service must continue to reach more people in need.

“You have kindled the flame of service. It is now the responsibility of the entire community to carry this flame forward,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He urged the gathering to remain committed to ensuring that no needy person is deprived of basic support.

“Let us resolve today that we will never allow compassion to diminish. Let us pledge that every hungry child will receive food, every child will receive quality education, every young person will have employment, every sick person will receive medicine, and every struggling family will have the opportunity to live with dignity and honour,” Sinha said.

Responding to various demands raised during the programme, the Lieutenant Governor reiterated the administration’s commitment towards the welfare, security and well-being of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

He said the administration, police and security forces remain committed to maintaining a peaceful environment and made it clear that attempts to disturb peace would not be allowed to succeed.

“Anyone who attempts to disrupt peace will not be allowed to succeed,” he said.

On the occasion, meritorious students were also felicitated for their outstanding academic achievements.

The Foundation Day celebrations were attended by Vikram Koul, Founder of KP Volunteers; Kuldeep Khoda, former Director General of Police; Dr Arvind Karwani, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner; DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range Shridhar Patil; Deputy Commissioner Jammu Dr Rakesh Minhas, besides prominent citizens, members of KP Volunteers and people from different walks of life.

Senior government officials and members of the Kashmiri Pandit community were also present during the Foundation Day celebrations.