Koul addresses ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ workshop

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 09: Under the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Chanapora Constituency of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K today organized a special workshop at Nowgam Railway Station, Srinagar.

The event was graced by Ashok Koul, BJP General Secretary (Organization), Jammu and Kashmir, who addressed party workers, local residents, and railway staff gathered for the occasion. Koul emphasized the importance of the national flag as a symbol of unity, pride, and sacrifice. He lauded the enthusiasm of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in embracing the campaign and reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to fostering a strong sense of national identity and patriotism across every household.

Koul was accompanied by the BJP District President Srinagar Adv Sheikh Salman, the District Srinagar team and Chanpora Constituency team. “The Tricolour represents the hopes and dreams of every Indian. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this campaign aims to instill pride in our rich heritage and pay tribute to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for our nation,” said Koul.

The workshop saw participation from BJP workers, youth volunteers, and members of the local community, who pledged to hoist the national flag at their homes from August 13 to 15, in line with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.