New Delhi: Model and actor Yami Gautam, who is married to Kashmiri pandit filmmaker Aditya Dhar has set the internet on fire after she shared pictures of herself dressed in Kashmir Tila pheran.

“To my biggest cheerleader. On your special day, here’s sending you all my love, luck, hugs, and kisses. Happy birthday Yami, you are my ultimate Koshur Koor! (Kashmiri Girl),” Dhar wrote on Instagram.

Yami Gautam shared the first look of her upcoming film Lost. “On my big day, sharing this special announcement with all of you…The journey begins soon!” she said.

Both Yami and Dhar got married in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on June 4 last year. This year, the couple marked their first wedding anniversary and shared an adorable video with a similar caption on Instagram.

“For all you do, for who you are, I will be forever grateful you are in my life. Happy 1st Anniversary,” the post read.

Yami Gautam was last seen in Dasvi. She will be seen in Lost, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil.