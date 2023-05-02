Following an ugly spat after an IPL match, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have been fined 100 percent of their match fees.

The fine was imposed after their heated exchange following the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, May 1 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

“Lucknow Super Giants’ mentor Gautam Gambhir has been fined 100 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Gambhir admitted ro the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct,” an IPL media release stated.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct,” it added.