Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli shattered Sachin Tendulkar’s sensational record to achieve an unique feat during the Champions Trophy 2025 encounter against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. Virat became the fastest batter in the history of ODI cricket to score 14,000 runs as he reached the milestone in just 287 innings. Previously, Sachin held the record as the legendary India batter reached the 14,000 run-mark in 350 innings. Overall, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara is the only other batter to score more than 14,000 ODI runs and he reached the milestone in 378 innings.

Kohli became the first batter to achieve the milestone in under 300 innings.

Kohli started his innings with 15 runs to go for the milestone and he was able to achieve the feat in style as he slammed Haris Rauf for a boundary.

The star batter went on to slam his 51st ODI century off 111 deliveries.

India beat Pakistan by six wickets in a one-sided Champions Trophy clash on Sunday to all but seal a spot in the semifinals. India dismissed Pakistan for 241 after Saud Shakeel struck 62 off 76 balls while skipper Mohammad Rizwan made a laborious 46 from 77 deliveries.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (3/40) picked up three wickets and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (2/31) removed Babar Azam (23) and Shakeel.

India completed the chase in 42.3 overs thanks to Virat Kohli (100 not out off 111), Shubman Gill (46 off 52) and Shreyas Iyer (56 off 67).

Skipper Rohit Sharma (20 off 15) too played a few audacious strokes before falling to a beauty from Shaheen Afridi.

With two wins in as many games, India are all but through to the semifinals. Pakistan, on the other hand, are on the brink of elimination after losing their first two group games.