Srinagar: Haji Ghulam Nabi Bhat, uncle of Senior Editor at The Kashmir Monitor Ishfaq-ul-Hassan passed away after a brief illness on Sunday.

The entire KM team offers its condolences to Ishfaq and the family, and prays for the departed soul.

Late Haji Ghulam Nabi Bhat

As per the deceased’s family, there will neither be Rasm-e-Chahrum nor congregational Fateh Khawani.

Mourning will be held only for three days at their residence, House Number 109, Shah-e-Hamdan Lane Umarabad second, HMT.