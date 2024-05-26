KKR Defeats SRH to Win IPL 2024

Part-time spinner Aiden Markram comes into the attack. Venkatesh mistimes the pull shot first ball but it falls safely on the leg side for two runs.

He then misses the reverse sweep off the next two balls as he looks to finish off the game on a high!

Venkatesh swats the fourth ball over midwicket for a single and Shreyas takes one next ball.

Venkatesh slaps the last ball to sweeper cover for a single to race to his fifty from just 24 balls.

Venkatesh looks for the big shot. He sweeps Shahbaz uppishly but can’t time the shot as it falls just short of the fielder rushing in from fine leg boundary.

Shreyas taps the next ball on the off-side to hand the strike back to Venkatesh to hit the winning runs.

Venkatesh misses the sweep but the ball goes past the wicketkeeper as the two batters take the bye.

KKR thrash SRH by eight wickets to win their IPL title. It has been a dominant victory by the Knights as they storm to victory with 57 balls remaining.

Venkatesh smashed his way to a brilliant 52 not out from 26 balls, with three sixes and four fours, while Shreyas made six from three balls.

