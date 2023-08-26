Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is poised for a grand Bollywood debut. Although specific details about his inaugural Hindi film remain under wraps, it’s confirmed that the talented newcomer is set to be launched by none other than Karan Johar. The film, titled “Sarzameen,” will be helmed by Kayoze Irani, the son of the esteemed actor Boman Irani.

As per a report in the Hindustan Times, a source closely associated with the actor disclosed that Karan Johar has enlisted one of his close friends, Kajol, for a pivotal role in the film. Interestingly, “Sarzameen” is said to not feature a female lead opposite Ibrahim. However, the source emphasized that “Kajol plays a crucial role” in the project.

Describing Ibrahim Ali Khan, the source offered insights into his personality, stating, “He is warm-hearted and retains a childlike innocence. Being relatively new to the industry, he approaches his work with humility and lacks any trace of arrogance. Unlike some of his peers, he refrains from exhibiting an overbearing attitude or relying on the ‘star kid’ tag. In terms of his work, he shows promise and dedication. Additionally, his uncanny resemblance to Saif Ali Khan is striking; when he steps onto the set, it’s as if Saif from two decades ago has returned. He exudes youthfulness and is a true reflection of his father.”