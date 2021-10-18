‘Kitne paise mil rahe hain ye bakwas karne ke?’: Virat Kohli slammed for his ‘Diwali tips’ video

Team India captain Virat Kohli is being slammed on social media for his latest Diwali video.

Kohli has uploaded a video on Twitter promising to “share tips on how to celebrate the festival of lights”.

“It has been a tough year for everyone especially in India with COVID-19 wave-two hitting hard. As we get ready for Diwali in this festive season, I will be sharing some of my tips for you to celebrate with loved ones and family. Stay tuned and pass the light,” he said in the video message for his fans.

Over the next few weeks, I'll be sharing a series of my personal tips for celebrating a meaningful Diwali with loved ones and family. Stay tuned by following my Pinterest profile 'viratkohli' – link in bio 🪔@Pinterest#diwali2021 #AD pic.twitter.com/KKFxyK3UTG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 17, 2021

However, the message did not go down well with the majority of his followers who schooled him with their comments.

“I am celebrating Deepavali 50 years before you were born. I don’t preach you how to play cricket, although I could have when you miserably failed in IPL. Set your own house in order i.e cricket. Become a winner like Kapil. Leave Diwali to Indians. They know how to play it,” wrote a Twitter user.

Another user had these tough words for Virat: “Kitne paise mil rahe hain ye bakwas karne ke? Match fixing aur bollyweed se kamaye kam pad rahe hain kya? Propagandist. For a change share data on your carbon footprint, charity and how you plan to raise your child other than nit letting her celebrate any festival properly (sic).”

“Can’t captain a side without shitting his pants and has the nerve to to give “personal tips” on celebrating festivals. Lol. The only one who needs tips is this guy with respect to captaincy in limited-overs cricket,” read another comment.

“All captains are preparing for the World Cup, hamara kaptaan alag hi chakkar me hai,” a user quipped.

India is set to play arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in the ongoing T20 Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said his team was confident of beating India, while Virat Kohli Saturday played down the “hype” surrounding the high-profile upcoming T20 World Cup game saying it’s “just another match for us”.

But cricket pundits and fans know that it is not “just another” game or so reveals the ridiculously high demand for tickets.