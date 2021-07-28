Kishtwar cloudburst: Two more bodies recovered, toll reaches 7

Jammu: Two more bodies have been recovered by rescue teams engaged in rescue work after a cloudburst hit Hanzor village of Dachhan tehsil of Kishtwar district on Wednesday morning, taking total number of deaths to 7.

An official said that 12 injured persons have also been rescued so far, while rescue efforts were going on for 19 persons who are still missing.

The official said that seven bodies have been recovered so far while twelve injured have also been rescued from the debris and were being provided medical aid.

Meanwhile, officials said that teams of Army, SDRF have also joined in the rescue operation which was initially launched by police and locals.

He said that Air Force and NDRF teams have also been roped in.

The official said that at least six residential houses, one ration depot and a bridge at Kiyar have also been damaged due to flash floods, triggered by cloudburst —(KNO)