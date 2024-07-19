Kishtwar all set to emerge North India’s major ‘Power House’

Kishtwar, July 19: Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar is all set to emerge North India’s major ‘Power House’ says Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh while addressing the Janata darbar today in Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh held Janata darbar in the presence of deputy commissioner Kishtwar Dr. Devansh Yadav and heard the problems faced by citizens and directed the administration to take immediate and necessary action regarding the same. He also redressed many grievances on the spot which provided a huge relief to citizens who appreciated the minister’s pro-active leadership.

Addressing the public darbar, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said that 6 to 7 major Hydropower projects have come up in the region in a short span of 9 to 10 years ever since Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi took over. He highlighted that the largest Pakal Dul project with a capacity of 1000 MW is expected to be completed by 2025. Another major project is the Kiru Hydroelectric project with a capacity of 624 MW may also be completed by 2025, he said.

The Minister further informed that at the same time, the 850 MW Ratle project has been revived as a joint venture between the Centre and UT of J&K. In addition, the existing Dulhasti power station has an installed capacity of 390 MW, while the Dulhasti II Hydroelectric project will have a capacity of 260 MW. He thanked the PM for expediting these projects and accused the previous governments not only of their ignorance of the development of these projects but also of deliberately obstructing them and creating hurdles.

Speaking on the development happening, Dr Jitendra Singh said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership is transforming the region by giving a new Airport under the Udaan scheme to Kishtwar and increasing all weather connectivity to villages through PMGSY roads and access to providing quality education through schools and degree colleges in the district.

The minister highlighting the success in tackling and severe reduction in militancy in the district said “We are committed to bringing it to zero and continuously progressing each day”. He also emphasized the role of ‘Village Defence Groups’ and shared that these are being further strengthened and necessary steps undertaken to empower them. In the Darbaar, Managing Director NHPC R.P. Goyal was also present along with other senior officers to address the issues of the public under the leadership of Dr. Jitendra Singh. Most of the issues were disposed of with satisfactory feedback from the citizens and the minister assured that the rest of the issues will also be redressed in a time-bound manner.