Author Paulo Coelho of The Alchemist fame has showered praises on Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan.

The famous Brazilian novelist took to his Twitter to praise the actor after the success of his latest film Pathaan.

Paulo Coelho has responded to a video shared by Shah Rukh where his fans gathered outside his house in Mumbai.

King. Legend . Friend. But above all

GREAT ACTOR

( for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest “My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist”) https://t.co/fka54F1ycc — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) February 2, 2023

In reply, SRK tweeted: “You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon!! Bless you.”

After the worldwide success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh had come out of his ‘Mannat’ residence last Sunday evening and waved for his fans in order to thank them for ‘so much love’.

After waving to his fans, SRK had tweeted this to further thank his fans: “Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par….Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved.”