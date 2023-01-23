Mumbai: Ahead of ‘Pathaan’ release, fans flooded superstar Sharukh Khan’s ‘Mannat’ residence on Sunday evening.

In the clip shared by Shah Rukh Khan on social media, he can be seen standing and waving at his fans from the balcony of Mannat. SRK was dressed in a black t-shirt and denims.

The actor waved at his fans who had collected in large numbers outside Mannat, folded hands, blew kisses to them and also did his signature arms wide open pose for them.

He captioned it, “Thank you for a lovely Sunday evening… sorry but I hope ki laal gaadi waalon ne apni kursi ki peti baandh li thhi (those in the red car had put on their seat belts). Book your tickets to #Pathaan and I will see you there next…”

Earlier, SRK had shared another post to promote his spy thriller that also starts Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

“Bas teen din aur… #3DaysForPathaan

Book your tickets here: https://m.paytm.me/pathaan | https://bookmy.show/Pathaan

Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. | Deepika Padukone | John Abraham | #SiddharthAnand | YRF – Yash Raj Films,” he wrote on Facebook.