LONDON — In the country’s first coronation service in nearly 70 years, Britain’s King Charles III was crowned on Saturday along with Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, the site of nearly a millennium of coronations in Britain since 1066.

During the coronation service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the senior bishop of the Church of England, Charles was crowned with the historical St. Edward’s Crown, making him the 40th British monarch to take the traditional Oath of Faithful Service.



Queen Camilla wore a modified version of the Crown of Queen Mary.



Charles ascended the throne last September following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his long-reigning mother, the only monarch most Britons alive had ever known.



At the ceremony, Charles was presented with the Orb and the Sovereign’s Scepter representing his religious and moral authority.



Charles also swore oaths on a special Bible to govern the people with justice and mercy and uphold the churches established by law.



A fanfare was sounded, the abbey bells rang, and a gun salute was fired by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery stationed at Horse Guards Parade.



Along with millions of people taking to the streets to witness the spectacle, more than 2,200 distinguished figures, including members of the royal family, representatives from 203 countries, and some 100 heads of state, were also present at the event.