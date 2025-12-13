Killer roads

Road accidents kill more people than terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has revealed that 5,808 road accidents occurred in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024: More than 830 people lost their lives in these mishaps. Figures shared in the Lok Sabha revealed that J&K reported 4,860 accidents in 2020, 5,452 in 2021, 6,092 in 2022, 6,298 in 2023, and 5,808 in 2024. Likewise, the UT recorded 926 road accident deaths in 2017, followed by 984 in 2018, 996 in 2019, 728 in 2020, 774 in 2021, 805 in 2022, 893 in 2023, and 831 in 2024. Most of the road accidents have taken place on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, Chenab, and Pir Panjal regions. A recent study has revealed that road accident fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir are twice the national average. A shocking aspect is that rural areas account for 69% of all accidents, compared to 31% in urban centers. There are over 22.66 lakh vehicles registered in J&K, and thousands of kilometers of difficult and mountainous terrain. Major causes for accidents include over-speeding, mobile phone use, drunken driving, wrong-side driving, lane indiscipline, non-use of helmets, and seat belts. Factors such as vehicle condition, weather, and road infrastructure also contribute to accidents and fatalities. MORTH has adopted a multi-pronged strategy focused on `Education, Engineering, Enforcement, and Emergency Care’ to reduce accidents nationwide. Stricter penalties under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, mandatory road safety audits, rectification of black spots, vehicle safety upgrades, and a push for electronic enforcement on high-risk corridors are some of the steps taken to avoid road mishaps and fatalities. The Centre has also strengthened legal protection for Good Samaritans. `Rah-Veers’, helping the accident victims, are being paid a Rs 25,000 cash reward as a token of appreciation. Plus, legal cover is being provided to helpers to save them from harassment or legal complications. Though the measures look good on paper, there is not much change on the ground. The road accidents continue to take a heavy toll. The government needs to implement the steps in letter and spirit. Capacity building, augmenting the traffic police force, sensitizing drivers and motorists, and strict licensing rules are some of the measures that the government must take to save people from dying on roads. India may boast of expressways, superhighways, and a robust road network, yet the fatalities remain a dark spot on our traffic management system. Unless we wake up to this reality, our roads will continue to consume precious lives. It is not the responsibility of the government or regulators alone; civil society too has to chip in to inculcate discipline among the motorists. Local mohalla committees, clerics, and masjid intizamas can play an important role in creating awareness. To start with, our imams can give Friday sermons on traffic discipline. This will go a long way in saving precious lives.