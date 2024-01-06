SRINAGAR: In a biggest development today, three leading coaching centers of J&K decided to merge to form a single platform for the students of the valley. The three coaching centers which collaborated are KIE, HOPE CLASSES and MISSION-E. The new Institute will be called EMERGE with different brand and logo which will be launched in coming days.

Taking their long history of producing the toppers in NEET and JEE into the account the administration of these coaching centers reaffirmed their faith that they will continue to grow beyond the students’ expectations.

Talking on the occasion as chief guest, president CCAK, G N VAAR said that sustenance of the local Institutes has become a necessity in the present scenario. He emphasised on the educators to provide the quality education at par with the national Institutes.

Chairman Hope Classes Dr Sajad Ahmad Lone earlier welcomed the guests and students to the function. He said that these three top Institutes have given hundreds of doctors and engineers to society.

Director Mission-E Shahnawaz Ahmad said that the local Institutes has been at the forefront in serving the downtrodden students of the valley. He said that every Institute has taught hundreds of students for free who were deserving but were not able to afford the fee.

CEO Aspire Institute speaking on the occasion said that it was a dream come true to bring all the top Institutes under one banner. He assured that the best of the best will be provided to the students in terms of facilities like management, academics, online resources etc. He said that EMERGE plans to expand its branches to the other parts of the country within next four years.