KIE announces mega scholarship drive, 525 selected students to get free coaching

Srinagar: Kashmir Institute of Excellence (KIE) Thursday announced a mega scholarship drive to help students in their studies and achieve their career goals.

In order to select 525 deserving students for scholarship, KIE will conduct a valley-wide test for various classes and competitive examinations, in a phased manner on district wise basis.

Among the selected candidates, 150 students will get free coaching for NEET/JEE, 175 in class 11, 150 in class 12, 25 each for Class 9 and class 10.

KM/Umar Ganie

15% quota will be reserved for economically weaker sections of the society.

The process of selection including registration, dates and venue will be made public soon.

“The management of the Institute appealed the media to join hands with KIE in this social initiative so that it gets wide publicity and our student community gets benefited,” a KIE spokesperson said in a statement.

Reacting strongly to recent news in media, the institute vehemently denied any merger of KIE with any other entity.

“The news was wrongly reported by couple of media agencies without any validation. However, for the knowledge of public, we want to clarify that two of our members choose to disassociate themselves from KIE and joined hands with some other organization in their individual capacity,” the spokesperson said.

KIE continues to exist in its old form and main Campus has now been shifted from Parraypora chowk to Chinar Colony near Axis Bank.

Meanwhile registered office is functional in Campus – 3 Main chowk Parraypora. Further institute on the demand of student community has decided to expand its footprints to new areas. We are shortly coming up with a branch at Rajbagh, Srinagar. We are exploring to expand to other districts also, the Management said.

The Institute is fully geared for disruption if any caused by another lockdown. The Institute has built a robust digital platform to help students and educational institutes to impart seamless education. All our programmes shall be in sync with new education policy,” an official of the KIE said.

To further help the students and educational institutes in Kashmir, KIE is in the process of signing MOU with President Private School association so that Private Schools can benefit from Digital expertise of KIE and impart hassle free and disruption free education to students,” the official said.

G N Var President Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) who was also present on the occasion welcomed the initiative taken by KIE to offer free coaching to students. He said KIE has taken a lead in fulfilling its social responsibility. He also appealed other coaching institutes to follow the suit and provide scholarships to deserving candidates, so that the quality education reaches to majority of students.