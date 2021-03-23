‘Kidnapped’ 14-year-old Kashmir girl traced in Hyderabad, ‘abductor’ arrested

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police recovered a kidnapped minor girl and arrested the person involved in the commission of crime.

According to a police spokesperon, on March 21, Police post Mirbazar, Kulgam received a complaint from a person that his 14-year-old daughter was missing and apparently kidnapped by unknown person.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 55/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Qazigund and investigation was initiated.

During the course of investigation a team headed by Incharge PP Mirbazar was constituted. Acting on specific leads, the team was able to recover the kidnapped girl from Hyderabad and arrested the accused person identified as Gowhar Ahmad Mir son of Mohammad Yousuf Mir resident of Lalan Anantnag. He has been shifted to PS Qazigund where he remains in custody.

After fulfilling all medico-legal formalities, the girl has been handed over to her legal heirs. Investigation into the matter is in progress.

“Swift action by police against anti-social elements has been appreciated by the locals. Community members are requested to cooperate with police in curbing social crimes in their neighbourhood. They can share information pertaining to social crimes with police. We reassure the community members that our efforts in curbing social crimes shall continue,” the spokesperson said.