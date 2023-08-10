Actress Kiara Advani’s recent visit to the Wagah border has stirred up a wave of controversy after photos and videos surfaced online, showing her attempting to wave the Indian tricolour flag. The actress, known for her role in the biographical war drama “Shershaah,” was captured in multiple outfits throughout the day, engaging in various activities at the iconic location.

Sporting an elegant green salwar suit during the initial hours of her visit, Kiara was seen participating in tree planting activities and honing her shooting skills. The actress also took the opportunity to pose alongside army and police officials stationed at the border, reflecting her connection with the patriotic theme of her recent movie.

However, a glaring misstep emerged when Kiara seemed to struggle while posing with the Indian flag, a gesture that has ignited a strong backlash from netizens. Social media platforms have been buzzing with criticism, as individuals expressed their disappointment and frustration over what they perceived as a lack of respect for the national flag.

One netizen commented, “I have never seen someone mishandle our flag like her. She can’t even wave our flag properly. It seems like she is only posing for a photo shoot.” Another user added, “The national flag is a symbol of India’s pride. Please don’t demean it by using it as a prop for your photoshoot!”

The incident has opened up a debate about the importance of handling and respecting the national flag, particularly in public appearances and events that hold significant patriotic connotations.