SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 11: Khyber Cement once again cemented its legacy as a leader in Jammu & Kashmir’s industrial landscape by winning the prestigious ‘Most Impactful Cement Brand of Kashmir’ award at the Big Impact Awards 2025. The grand event, held on February 7 at Hotel Radisson Blu in Jammu, was organized by BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, and witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with industry leaders and changemakers from diverse sectors.

The accolade recognized Khyber Cement’s unparalleled contributions since its inception in 1983. It recognized the company’s delivery of superior-quality cement and its unwavering commitment to the socio-economic development of Jammu & Kashmir. Over the decades, Khyber Cement has set benchmarks in sustainability, community welfare, and innovation, positioning itself as a brand that builds not just structures but the region’s future.

Umar Tramboo, Director of Corporate & Strategy at Khyber Cement, expressed his gratitude and pride upon receiving the award. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of every member of the Khyber Cement family. At Khyber Cement, we don’t just build structures; we build dreams and communities. This award inspires us to continue setting new benchmarks and contributing meaningfully to the growth and progress of the region,” he said.

Wasim Ahmed Khan, Chief of Sales & Customer Relations, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the company’s focus on creating a positive impact in the region.”Khyber Cement’s journey has always been about delivering value beyond just cement. Whether it’s through sustainability initiatives, social development projects, or ensuring the highest product quality, we remain dedicated to shaping a better tomorrow for Kashmir.”

The win is yet another feather in the cap for Khyber Cement, which has always remained a catalyst for growth in Kashmir. From supporting road safety campaigns to championing environmental initiatives, Khyber Cement continues to stand as a symbol of resilience, responsibility, and innovation.

The awards, which recognized excellence across sectors including automotive, real estate, health, education, and hospitality, showcased Khyber Cement’s position as a catalyst for growth and innovation in the region. With a legacy built on trust, quality, and social responsibility, the brand continues to play a transformative role in the industrial landscape of Jammu & Kashmir.