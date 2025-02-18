Srinagar, February 18: In a testament to its enduring commitment to Jammu & Kashmir’s development and well-being, Khyber Cement, in collaboration with the Traffic Department, is leading a successful helmet distribution campaign to promote road safety awareness. The impactful initiative, launched by SSP Traffic Muzaffar Shah, underscores the need for responsible riding and traffic safety in Srinagar.

Demonstrating its role as a socially responsible corporate entity, Khyber Cement distributed helmets across the city, ensuring riders have essential protective gear. The drive is a proactive initiative aimed at promoting road safety and was met with widespread appreciation from the local community and officials alike.

Umar Tramboo, Director of Corporate & Strategy, highlighted the company’s deep-rooted commitment to initiatives that contribute to the region’s progress and safety. “At Khyber Cement, we have always prioritized initiatives that benefit the people of Jammu & Kashmir. Ensuring the safety of riders through this helmet distribution campaign is part of our ongoing responsibility to the community. We are proud to collaborate with the Traffic Department and play a role in promoting safer roads for everyone,” he said.

Over the years, Khyber Cement has consistently championed initiatives that address social, environmental, and safety concerns, making meaningful contributions to the development of Jammu & Kashmir. This campaign further cemented the company’s position as a responsible and trusted partner in the region’s growth.