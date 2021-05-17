Live: Khonmoh encounter: Two militants killed, operation underway

Srinagar: One more militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter that broke out in Khonmoh area of Srinagar district on Monday, taking the toll of slain militants to two.

A joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Khonmoh.

As the joint team of forces encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight, an official said.

“Two unidentified militant have been killed in the gunfight. The searches are going on in the area,” an official said—(KNO)