SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 07: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Friday convened a meeting of officers to review overall preparation for the successful conduct of the 5th Edition of Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) to be held at Gulmarg later this month.

The mega event of national winter games phase 2nd of KIWG shall commence at Winter Wonderland Gulmarg on February 22 and shall conclude on February 25. Over one thousand athletes, coaches & officials will participate in the event of national importance.

Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Director Urban Local Bodies, MD JKTDC, Director Health Services Kashmir, CEO Gulmarg Development Authority, SSP Budgam, SSP Baramulla, SSP Traffic, Secretary J&K Sports Council, officers from various departments including SMC, PHE, KPDCL, R&B, MED, Transport, Airport Authority, Cable Car Corporation, Information, Tourism, H&H, NHIDCL, SDRF, CISF, HAWS and other essential departments attended the meeting.

While chairing the meeting, Div Com reviewed a multitude of arrangements & preparations including the arrival of participants at Srinagar Airport, transportation of participants, accommodation facilities, essential services including electricity, drinking water, sanitation, Mobile Network, critical health services besides effective coordination among all departments.

Addressing the meeting, Div Com emphasized close coordination & synergy among all the departments and the appointment of Nodal Officers for different roles, assignments, and departments.

He instructed effective communication among the stakeholder’s departments & dissemination of relevant information & directed for strengthening of interdepartmental coordination.

Earlier, Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull presented a detailed PowerPoint Presentation to inform the meeting regarding the comprehensive strategy for the successful conduct of KIWG. PPT encompassed all the aspects & nitty-gritty of the event including several participants, officials, supporting staff, sports events, cultural events, accommodation, transportation, promotional activities, and other aspects of the game.