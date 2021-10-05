Ranveer Singh has joined the league of Bollywood’s macho men. Ranveer’s jaw-dropping pictures are breaking the internet.

Ranveer is seen in a white vest and yellow track pants. A ponytail and diamonds in his ears add to his macho look. The Gunday star captioned the pictures as `Monday Motivation’. Netizens have gone crazy to see Padamvat star in a new avatar.

'Khatam': Bollywood Khans have serious competition; Ranveer Singh’s new macho look with ponytail breaks internet

“Khatam,” commented actor Abhimanyu Dassani. “Motivation courtesy Ranveer Singh,” he added. Actor Varun Dhawan also posted a series of emojis on Ranveer’s photos. On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in a movie on the 1983 cricket world cup triumph.

'Khatam': Bollywood Khans have serious competition; Ranveer Singh’s new macho look with ponytail breaks internet

Titled ’83′,. the movie is set for theatrical release this Christmas.

'Khatam': Bollywood Khans have serious competition; Ranveer Singh’s new macho look with ponytail breaks internet

The sports drama is produced by Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala. Ranveer plays the real-life character of cricketer Kapil Dev.

'Khatam': Bollywood Khans have serious competition; Ranveer Singh’s new macho look with ponytail breaks internet

Other stars in the movie include Ranveer’s real-life wife Deepika, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, and Amrita Puri. “83 IN CINEMAS THIS CHRISTMAS. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. #ThisIs83,” he wrote.