Lead Stories
Khan takes salute in Srinagar;‘Steps afoot to usher UT into a new era of progress’
Srinagar, Jan 26: In connection with the celebration of 71ST Republic-Day, functions were held across Kashmir Division with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervor today.
The main function was held at SK Cricket Stadium Sonwar in Srinagar where Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan unfurled national flag and took salute at the march past presented by contingents of JK Police, JKAP, ITBP, BSF, CRPF, Fire & Emergency Services, Forest Protection Force, NCC cadets and students.
Among others, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary, other civil and police officers and a large gathering of people attended the function.
Addressing the gathering, Advisor Khan paid rich tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar who gave this country a constitution which guarantees rights to every citizen without discrimination of caste, colour, region or religion and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for country’s sovereignty.
He said introduction of Back to Village program, a unique mechanism to register and address public grievances at people’s door step, witnessed a huge public participation and the officers of the civil administration reached out to every corner of the UT. Under the programme, he said, a number of developmental projects have been taken up, some have been completed while others are nearing completion.
To strengthen the democracy at the grassroot level and to involve people in decision making for developmental process, he said, Panchayat election were conducted across Jammu and Kashmir but the highlight of 2019 was holding of the first ever Block level Development Committee Elections.
Hailing Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for exhibiting keenness in the development and progress of Jammu and Kashmir, the Advisor said the central government has taken a slew of measures in this regard.
He said under Social Welfare sector, various initiatives have been taken including grant of old-age pension to 1,34,000 beneficiaries while 1,70,000 more beneficiaries are also being covered. While under Marriage assistance scheme, 3,200 girls were provided financial support for their marriage and the money was directly deposited in their bank accounts.
The Advisor said that to augment health services, five new medical colleges have been established in Kashmir division, taking the intake capacity to 900 seats, which was earlier 450. The step would go a long way in resolving the issue of dearth of doctors in health institutions in the Kashmir division, he added.
Advisor Khan said that government is keen to develop sports infrastructure to provide platform to youth so that they can showcase their talent at national and international level. For this purpose stadia and playfields are being developed across Jammu and Kashmir at Panchayat and district level.
In this regard, MA Stadium, Jammu has been developed of international level and Bakshi stadium, Srinagar is also being developed as world class football stadium.
He said Agriculture and Horticulture sectors, being the backbone of our economy are being developed by way of introducing various schemes including High Density Plantation and Market Intervention Scheme and the divisional administration is making every effort to address the grievances of the growers and farmers.
He said that the divisional administration reached out to the fruit growers whose orchards were damaged in the November 7 heavy snowfall. The damage assessment has been completed and the government will soon compensate the growers for their loss.
With regard to the Education sector, he said, various measures are afoot to take Jammu and Kashmir’s educational setup to such a level that no students will feel need to go outside for higher studies.
On the occasion, Advisor Khan lauded the efforts of concerned authorities for timely clearance of snow and restoration of traffic on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, thus avoiding shortage of essential commodities in the Valley. He praised the efforts of Power Development Department for quick restoration of electricity post November 7 snowfall.
He hailed the police department for maintaining peace in Jammu and Kashmir and lauded the efforts of the people who are working for peace and prosperity of the UT.
The Advisor hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his keenness in ushering Jammu and Kashmir into a new era of progress and prosperity. He said the visit of 36 Union Minister to Jammu and Kashmir was a first step in this regard. He said that these ministers besides inaugurating and laying foundation stone of various developmental projects, reached out to people and assured them of peace and prosperity.
The highlight of the even was an enthralling cultural programme organized by the Department of Information and Public Relations in collaboration with JK Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Education & Youth Services Departments.
Later, Advisor Khan awarded Basketball player, Ishrat Akhter who represented the country in Thailand recently. Awards were also given to the best cultural performance and best march past.
Lead Stories
No power can stop KPs from returning to Kashmir: Rajnath
Mangaluru, Jan 27: No power can now stop Kashmiri Pandits from going back to Kashmir, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday, forcefully defending the NDA government’s decision to reorganize Jammu and Kashmir and abrogating its special status under Article 370.
In an address at a rally, the defence minister also sent a strong message to Pakistan and said India will not let anyone live in peace if it is harmed.
“We will not touch anyone, but if someone bothers us, then we are not going to let them live in peace,” he said.
Referring to the exodus of a large number of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the late 1990s at the height of militancy, Singh said no power now can stop them from returning to their homes.
On the Citizenship Amendment Act, the minister said it is not a law to hurt the sentiments of any religion but to give relief to victims of religious persecution.
“Mahatma Gandhi had told Nehru to give citizenship to minorities like Hindus and Sikhs if they come to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled that vision by bringing in the law,” Singh said.
On several non-BJP states refusing to implement the CAA, the defence minister said it it is a central law and everyone should follow it.
Accusing the Congress of misleading people on the issue, he said the party should not forget its duty towards the nation just because it is in opposition.
Lead Stories
More snow, rains from today
Srinagar, Jan 27: The local meteorological department has predicted yet another spell of rains and snow in Kashmir from Tuesday, even as minimum temperatures settled above the freezing point on Monday, providing some relief to the people.
In a statement, the MeT department predicted widespread moderate rains and snow on Tuesday which will dwindle to scattered places by Wednesday.
“Generally cloudy sky to widespread light to moderate rain/snow from night of 27th January. Widespread moderate rain and snow for the next two days,” read the MeT statement.
On Monday, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 0.6 degrees Celsius, up from the minus 0.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a MET official said.
He said the night temperature in the city was above the freezing point for the first time in recent days and it was 1.6 degrees above normal for this part of the season.
In Qazigund the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir the minimum settled at a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius an increase of 1.5 degrees from the previous night’s minus 0.7 degrees Celsius.
The night temperature in Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir settled at a low of minus 10.4 degrees Celsius down over seven degrees from the minus 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in the Kashmir Valley, the official added.
The ski-resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, registered a minimum of minus 10.2 degrees Celsius, the official added.
The night temperature in Kokernag in south settled at a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in north recorded a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, the official said.
Leh in Ladakh Union Territory recorded a low of minus 18.4 degrees Celsius, he said, adding the nearby Drass registered a minimum of minus 27.8 degrees Celsius.
Lead Stories
Nixing Sher-e-Kashmir from awards political vendetta: NC
Srinagar, Jan 27: National Conference Monday took strong exception to axing of the name of Sheikh Abdullah from various J&K police gallantry awards, saying the measure has taken vendetta to a higher level.
During a meet of party functionaries here, the NC leaders and workers unanimously condemned the axing of ‘Sher-e-Kashmir from J&K Police gallantry awards.
“It is a calibrated effort to trim every single symbol of J&K’s political individuality. The present ruling dispensation in Delhi heaving with subjective prejudices and complexes against ideals revolving around the Indian constitution and the spirits of its accommodative federalism hasn’t ceased its witch hunt against everything recognisable with sheikh Abdullah. The axing of Sher-e-Kashmir’s name from state gallantry awards should be seen in that direction. It is yet another glaring attempt of perversion aimed to distort J&K’s history, which has long been familiarized with Sheikh Abdullah even decades after his physically leaving the world,” said party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar.
He said nixing Sher-e-Kashmir’s name from awards, and state holidays cannot erase him from J&K’s history.
“His persona is above petty recognitions, and awards. A conscious leader, he preached to his countrymen to overcome timidity and prejudices. He decried lack of courage as a biggest curse in achieving self-respect,” he said.
While rebuffing former deputy CM Nirmal Singh’s remarks on Sheikh Abdullah, Imran said: “We unequivocally condemn his uncouth remarks against Sheikh Sahib. Being lost into the obscurity he is hitting on the tallest political statesman and charismatic mass leader of J&K and Sub-continent to gain cheap publicity.”
Meanwhile party’s members of parliament Muhammad Akbar Lone and (Retd) Justice Hassnain Masoodi also condemned axing of Sher-e-Kashmir’s name from JK police gallantry awards, terming the move “vengeful and shocking”.