Bengaluru, April 15: The much-awaited Yash starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ has become the biggest day-1 opener in Indian history.



Grossing close to Rs 135 crore on its opening day, the magnum opus demolished all previous box office records and cemented its position as one of the biggest Indian films of all time. With this ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ becomes the highest opener for a single star and also has several other titles to its credit.



The film made box office history in various markets becoming the highest ever Day 1 collection for a Hindi film, grossing Rs 63.66 crore, the highest ever opening in Karnataka for a Kannada film, and the highest ever Day 1 collection in Kerala for any Indian film, industry sources said.



While the massive advance booking played a major role in the grand opening, the film was expected to have, the actual opening numbers stand testimony to the ever-growing ‘KGF’ fever and all this despite the ongoing season of Ramzan and the current pandemic situation.



Hombale Films, an emerging pan-India production house produced the film. ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ was presented in North Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. After super hits like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, and ‘Gully Boy’ to name a few, Excel chose to back the film way back in 2018 and stuck to their vision of having a theatrical release for the magnum opus.



Starring Kannada superstar Yash, the movie has a talented ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi among others released nationwide on April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

