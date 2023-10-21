Srinagar, India: On Saturday, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) apprehended a crucial suspect involved in a case linked to the cross-border smuggling of arms, explosives, and narcotics into Poonch. The arrest took place in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, according to media reports.

The apprehended individual, identified as Mohammad Iqbal, son of Slam Din and a resident of Karmara village in Poonch district, had been evading authorities since May 30. His evasion began following the arrest of three of his associates who were caught with a substantial cache of arms, explosives, and narcotics near the border fence in the Karmara area of Poonch on the night of May 30-31. During that incident, Iqbal managed to escape.

The operation conducted by the SIA was under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Rafiq Manhas and included the following team members: Inspector Lakhvir, Inspector Vinod, ASI Deepak Bhat, Head Constable Kanhaya Lal, Selection Grade Constables Gurjeet Singh, and Susheel Kumar.